Kalmar Ottawa, part of Cargotec, is celebrating the delivery of the first T2E units into New Jersey, USA

Jordan Dana, Avenel Truck & Equipment, Inc.: “We are very excited to deliver the first Kalmar Ottawa T2E units to the Port of NJ and NY. This marks a milestone in our industry, and one that we are very proud to be a part of. We would also like to congratulate Best Transportation on taking the initiative and paving the way into the future of eco-friendly port operations with the integration of the Kalmar Ottawa T2E into their fleet.”

Since 1982, Best Transportation has stood for high-quality intermodal transportation services to a list of satisfied and prestigious customers. Best Transportation is one of the largest and most successful drayage carriers in the northeast region; servicing three major ports including the Ports of NY/NJ, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

A privately-owned asset-based carrier with a large fleet of over 150 modern, technologically advanced trucks, Best Transportation is driven through reliable customer service, advanced technology systems, the highest security & safety measures and a dynamic sustainability program. Best specializes in large volume drop and hook, import and export drayage, transloading and warehousing. Visit: www.besttrans.com for more information.

Tom Heimgartner, President and owner of Best Transportation: “Best Transportation is proud to take delivery the Kalmar T2E from our valued supplier Kalmar Ottawa. As the first trucking company in the State of New Jersey to purchase and adopt the use of the T2E; we are honored to lead the way and invest in the future. Best Transportation is significantly reducing emissions as well as the carbon footprint of our company, the Port of NY & NJ and our customers supply chain.”

The Kalmar Ottawa T2E encompasses all the qualities of the Kalmar Ottawa T2 while benefiting from the latest battery technology and a fully electric powertrain. This allows the T2E to produce less noise, vibrations, fumes and emissions; creating a healthier environment for drivers to operate and ideal for use indoors and out. With less moving parts and an intuitive diagnostics system, machine uptime is improved through quicker and less costly servicing.

Matt Napierala, Northeast Regional Manager: “We are very proud to partner with Avenel Truck & Equipment, Inc. and Best Transportation to deliver the first T2E sold in the state of NJ.”

Source: Kalmar Global