Kalmar reachstackers to help Contargo Group improve reliability and operational efficiency

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply leading German logistics operator Contargo Group with a total of 10 Gloria reachstackers. Three Kalmar reachstackers for empty and semi-laden container handling will be delivered to Contargo Rhein-Neckar GmbH in Ludwigshafen and Mannheim, six Kalmar reachstackers to Contargo Wörth-Karlsruhe GmbH in Wörth and Speyer, and one Kalmar reachstacker to Contargo Rhein-Main GmbH in Gustavsburg.

The order for three machines from Contargo Rhein-Main GmbH was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 order intake, while the orders for the remaining seven machines were booked in the company’s Q2 order intake. All units are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2020.

With an annual throughput of over two million TEU, Contargo is one of the leading container hinterland logistics networks in Europe. The company integrates container transport between the western seaports, Germany’s North Sea ports and the European hinterland.

The Kalmar Gloria reachstacker for empty and semi-laden container handling enables safe, precise handling of all types of containers and slinged loads up to 12 tonnes. Containers can be transported at full width, turned 45° or lengthwise at 90°, making it possible to deliver “end-on” into and through low workshop doors, port sheds and other tight openings.

The Kalmar Gloria reachstacker is the outcome of more than a decade of advances in operating efficiency and has been tested by operators, maintenance personnel, and production and terminal managers around the world. It features a wide range of improvements that increase operator efficiency – not least in the cabin, with its panoramic view, intuitive interfaces, proactive monitoring and comfortable seat designed for long shifts.

All 10 machines will be fitted with engines that meet EU Stage V emission standards.

Markus Stengel, Senior Technical Manager, Contargo: “We have a long-standing and successful relationship with Kalmar, so it was a natural choice to turn to them when selecting new equipment to expand our fleet. We have been highly satisfied with the local service support for our existing machines and are looking forward to bringing the new ones online in December.”

Peter Zücker, Sales Manager, Kalmar Germany: “This order is a reflection of the high level of trust that Contargo places in both our equipment and our local support services, which help to keep the machines running reliably around the clock. We are delighted to be able to continue supporting Contargo in maintaining their position as a leading provider of logistics services.”

Source: Kalmar