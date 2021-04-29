Kalmar receives a repeat order of hybrid straddle carriers from DP World Southampton

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract with DP World Southampton to supply 11 hybrid straddle carriers for use at their container terminal. The Southampton agreement also includes maintenance and operator training as well as six months of on-site maintenance support. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 first quarter order intake, and delivery is scheduled for Q4 of 2021.

DP World Southampton is the UK port of choice for many global leaders in the container shipping industry. Thanks to its strategic location on the UK’s south coast it is an ideal first or last port of call for container ships serving the Northern Europe-Far East trade routes. DP World Southampton has relied on Kalmar straddle carriers since 2007. Prior to this order, the Kalmar fleet at the terminal was 71 of 79 units, of which the most recent order for 12 hybrid machines was delivered in 2020.

DP World is committed to reducing and mitigating the carbon footprint of its operations through continuously aiming to cut energy use in its facilities and investing in products designs that conserve energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers will help contribute towards meeting this goal by enabling significant reductions of both the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of a terminal’s straddle carrier operations when compared to using traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise than their diesel counterparts do. The machines delivered to DP World Southampton will have a four-high stacking capacity and a lifting capacity of 40 tons. Additionally, the machines will feature robust mobile drives, simplified electrical systems for the upper frame and spreader, a spacious electric cabinet layout that improves maintainability, as well as LED working lights as a standard.

Brin Humphreys, Head of Engineering, DP World Southampton: “Kalmar has been a trusted partner of ours for several years already, and their proven hybrid technology and commitment to developing eco-efficient solutions fit perfectly with DP World’s commitment to being a world leader in sustainability.”

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “We are excited to continue our excellent partnership with DP World on our joint journey towards a more sustainable future for cargo handling operations. Our proven hybrid technology will help DP World Southampton further enhance the eco-efficiency of their operations and meet their environmental targets.”

Source: Kalmar