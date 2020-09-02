Kalmar receives repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers from the Port of Virginia®

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply additional 20 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia, a deep water port in the U.S. East Coast. The order, booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2020 order intake, follows a similar order from the third quarter of 2019, demonstrating the strength of The Port of Virginia’s relationship with Kalmar and the company’s commitment to Kalmar equipment. The delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2021.

The new units will be delivered to Virginia International Gateway (VIG), which is the port’s second largest terminal and capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers since August 2015. Kalmar provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory.

Kalmar is the leading supplier of hybrid horizontal transportation solutions for ports and terminals globally. With more than 300 hybrid straddle and shuttle carriers delivered until now, Kalmar outnumbers other port equipment manufacturers in the industry by far. With this delivery, there will be more than 100 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle/Straddle Carriers operating in the USA alone.

Rich Ceci, Sr. Vice President of Technology and Projects, Port of Virginia: “These shuttle carriers help increase the eco-efficiency of our operations by replacing some of the older equipment and support our continued growth at The Port of Virginia. Kalmar’s hybrid technology helps us cut fuel consumption, reduce emissions, increase operator comfort, and improve the overall sustainability of our operations. Overall, we have been pleased with our close collaboration and long partnership with Kalmar. They are always innovative with their eco-efficient solutions and provide excellent support to us with their local team.”

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: “It is a great pleasure to continue our exceptional partnership with the Virginia Port Authority. This repeat order is a proof of the superior performance of our eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers. In addition, the dedication and commitment of our local Virginia product support team has been instrumental in securing this order. We have an extensive and highly trained product support team in the USA fully dedicated to supporting the local customers, which enables them to keep their fleets reliable while making Kalmar the industry leader in hybrid deliveries.”

Source: Kalmar