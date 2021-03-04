Kalmar secures agreement to supply key Saudi Arabian petrochemical customer with Essential Reachstackers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract to supply a key Saudi Arabian customer in the petrochemical industry with a total of five Kalmar Essential Reachstackers. The deal was completed through local dealer Al Khorayef Commercial Co. and was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place in phases during Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

The customer will use the new reachstackers to facilitate its storage, logistics and export shipment activities related to petrochemical products at King Abdullah Port. Based on Kalmar’s proven G-generation platform, the Kalmar Essential Reachstacker features easily accessible service points to make maintenance quicker and easier, the ergonomically designed Essential cabin that makes driving more comfortable, and a range of standard features to increase the safety of customer operations.

Abdullah Al Khorayef, CEO – Al Khorayef Commercial Company Group: “Kalmar is a well-known and respected brand in the Saudi market, and the Essential reachstacker meets the customer’s needs at a cost-competitive price. The new machines will enable them to improve the overall productivity and efficiency of their operations.”

Rob van Klingeren, VP, Kalmar India, Middle East and Africa: “I am delighted that Al Khorayef Commercial Co. has succeeded in securing this deal with an important customer in the region, strengthening the reputation of the Kalmar brand. Far more than merely supplying the equipment, we will together with our partner Al Khorayef Commercial Co. continue to act as a service ambassador in the region, ensuring that the customer’s equipment fleet delivers the reliability and productivity that has made Kalmar a respected brand across the Middle East region.”

Source: Kalmar