Kalmar to deliver 27 hybrid straddle carriers to North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with NTB North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH & Co. to supply further 12 hybrid Kalmar Straddle Carriers for their container terminal in Germany. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q4 order intake. Additionally, NTB has complemented their order with a batch of 15 hybrid Kalmar Straddle Carriers, booked in 2022 Q1 order intake, bringing the order to a total of 27 straddle carriers. The delivery of both orders is scheduled to take place during 2023.

NTB North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH & Co. (NTB) is one of the largest European container terminals. It handles over 3 million TEU annually with links to 130 ports around the world. NTB serves about 45 ships per week in Bremerhaven, using six berths for large ships and a container yard of more than 1 million m2. NTB currently has nine Kalmar straddle carriers in operation.

Sören Krüger, General Manager Finance and Administration, NTB: “This investment in hybrid technology will help us pave the way for a more eco-efficient future at our terminal. We are confident that the high performance of the new Kalmar Straddle Carriers will ensure our ability to continue providing excellent customer service also in the future.“

Mikko Mononen, VP, Sales & Marketing, Kalmar: “We are pleased to help NTB with their sustainability targets and proud to be supplying the next follow-up hybrid straddle carriers to the Port of Bremerhaven. Today, our eco-efficient straddle carriers are the choice of more and more terminals. To date, more than 400 hybrid versions have already been ordered and shipped around the world.”

Source: Kalmar