Kalmar to deliver eight Eco reachstackers to Maritime Transport, enabling fuel and emissions savings

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with UK-based integrated road and rail freight logistics provider, Maritime Transport, to supply eight Kalmar Eco reachstackers. The agreement also includes a seven-year Kalmar Complete Care agreement plus Kalmar Insight coverage for all units. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2024 order intake. The machines will be delivered in two batches of four units in Q3 2024 and Q3 2025 respectively.

Since its foundation in 2001, Maritime Transport has grown to become the UK’s leading provider of integrated road and rail freight logistics. Today, the company employs 3,000 personnel across 41 sites including eight strategic rail freight terminals. Maritime Transport also operates the UK’s largest fleet of container-handling equipment, including ten Kalmar Eco reachstackers and two Kalmar straddle carriers.

Two of the new reachstackers will be deployed at the company’s rail facility in Wakefield, and six at Hams Hall Rail Freight Terminal close to Birmingham, England.

With Kalmar’s Insight Fleet Management Software (FMS), Maritime Transport will be able to turn data into actionable, impactful insights. The FMS will provide them with an effective way to manage their fleet operations and identify areas where efficiency can be improved.

Tom Glenn, National Plant Manager, Maritime Transport: “Our existing Kalmar Eco reachstackers have been delivering significant fuel and cost savings, and we have been very satisfied with their reliability. On average, we are achieving fuel savings of five litres per hour. With Kalmar Care, we gain extra peace of mind in terms of reliability and availability, both critical aspects for maintaining the high-quality service that our customers demand. Furthermore, Kalmar Insight will allow us to improve visibility over equipment status and improve maintenance planning, scheduling and cost predictability.”

Peter McCance, Country Director, Kalmar UK: “We are very pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Maritime Transport and support them on their journey towards more fuel-efficient and sustainable cargo-handling. Their current fleet of Eco reachstackers are already delivering fuel and cost savings, and the new machines continue this trend. Furthermore, our deep local service presence close to their locations enables us to support them with every aspect of equipment maintenance under the comprehensive Kalmar Care agreement. We look forward to building on what is already a strong relationship by continuing to support the company with its ambitious growth plans.”

Source: Kalmar