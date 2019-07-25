Kalmar to deliver eight heavy-duty forklifts for fleet renewal programme at C.RO Ports terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply C.RO Ports SA (C.RO) with eight Kalmar heavy-duty forklifts for use in three of their European terminals. The order, which also includes a Kalmar Complete Care service contract covering all the machines, was booked in Cargotec’s 2019 Q2 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q4 2019.

C.RO operates ro-ro terminals in the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium, all of which are dedicated to the handling, storage and on-carriage of trailers, containers, vehicles and general cargo. Three of the Kalmar forklifts are destined for C.RO’s terminal in Belgium, two for their terminals in the Netherlands and three for their UK terminals.

Kalmar heavy-duty forklifts are powerful and reliable machines designed to cope with the heaviest and most challenging lifting operations. They are trusted by customers around the world for their reliability, flexibility and precision in a wide variety of terminal and heavy-industry applications. The machines will be connected to the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which helps to improve operations by turning data into actionable, impactful insights.

Paul Van Malderen, COO of C.RO Ports: “We have been using Kalmar machines for many years and have always appreciated their quality and reliability. The tier-4 compliant engine technology in the new forklifts will help us to reduce emissions in the terminals and meet our sustainability targets, while the reverse warning system and speed limiters will ensure we maintain our excellent safety standards.”

Dave Patterson, Vice President Market Area West, Kalmar: “This order further strengthens our long and successful relationship with C.RO Ports. We are looking forward to working together to renew and maintain their Kalmar fleet, ensuring their terminals remain efficient and productive far into the future.”

Source: Kalmar