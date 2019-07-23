Kalmar to deliver first Eco Reachstacker in Indonesia

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, had signed a contract with Cikarang Dry Port, for the delivery of the first Kalmar Eco Reachstacker in Indonesia. The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2019 second quarter order intake and scheduled for delivery in July of 2019.

Cikarang Dry Port is a public inland port located in the eastern corridor of greater Jakarta. It serves direct export import for the surrounding industries under multimodal transport bill of lading provided by shipping lines partners. Kalmar first established its footprint in Indonesia in the 1980’s and during the past decades, it has worked in partnership with local dealer PT. Indo Traktor Utama to provide outstanding local services and strategic support for the customers.

“We are pleased with our purchase of the Kalmar Eco Reachstacker. We are excited by the reduced fuel consumption promised in daily operation. Other than cost, it is also better for our working environment. We believe the combined effect would be beneficial for our business and environment. And it is also in line with our mission for green operations,“ said Benny Woenardi, Managing Director of PT. Cikarang Inland Port, terminal operator of the Cikarang Dry Port.

“This order is a continuation of our long term relationship with Cikarang Dry Port in helping them achieve their business goals. We want to thank Cikarang Dry Port for choosing Kalmar as it is our honour to continue supporting them in their efforts to cut emissions and contribute to a sustainable future. We will continue providing the best to our customers and the environment in the region,” said Elvina Chua, Interim Vice President of Kalmar South & Southeast Asia.

Launched in 2018, Kalmar Eco Reachstacker, part of Kalmar’s Eco Range, is designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while guaranteeing great performance for the customers. The Kalmar Eco Reachstacker provides a smoother driving experience for the operators in control which leads to improved productivity and safety.

Source: Kalmar