Kalmar to deliver more reachstackers to China Railway Ürümqi Group for the One Belt One Road initiative

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order from China Railway Ürümqi Group Co., Ltd. to supply a total of 10 reachstackers. This order has been booked into Cargotec’s second quarter 2018 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place in the third quarter of 2018.

The Ürümqi Railway Bureau is located in the core economic zone of the One Belt and One Road initiative and its railway line is the key connecting bridge for the new economic trade link between Asia and Europe. In 2017, the total freight volume hit 90 million tons, mainly to transport goods such as coal, steel, chemicals, metal ore and petroleum. The new equipment will join the fleet of over 30 Kalmar reachstackers already operating in the various cargo centres of the Ürümqi Railway Bureau to support the railway resource transportation and yard work, as well as improve the efficiency of the freight centres.

The Ürümqi Railway Bureau operates both in the hottest and second coldest region in the country. With distinct temperature variation between the north and the south, the harsh environment poses great challenges to the stability and reliability of the equipment. Kalmar reachstackers are located throughout the railway freight stations in Xinjiang. The machines’ superior performance, durability and stability enable adapting to the extreme weather and sandstorms in Xinjiang.

Kalmar is committed to provide our customers with a complete cargo handling solution. Xinjiang is rich in resources, with a vast territory and large cargo volume. The unique railway freight transportation method has high expectations on the stability and availability of the equipment. With their advanced technology, Kalmar reachstackers have dynamic flexibility and reliability and guarantee efficient handling of goods, which has gained the trust of the Ürümqi Railway Bureau.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the Ürümqi Railway Bureau for over ten years since the first delivery of Kalmar reachstackers in 2005. This order has further strengthened our partnership and we would like to thank the Ürümqi Railway Bureau for their continuous support and trust towards us. Kalmar will continue to support the future development and the Belt and Road strategy of Ürümqi Railway Bureau with exceptional services and high quality products,” says Alex Tang, Sales Director of Kalmar China.

Kalmar service network covers Xinjiang and provides timely service support for customers in the region. Concurrently, Kalmar technical experts conduct equipment maintenance and driving skill trainings regularly to assist the customers to improve their operational efficiency and productivity.

Source: Kalmar