Kalmar to deliver significant order of Straddle Carriers to MPET and PSA in Antwerp

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) and PSA Antwerp to deliver a total of 34 Kalmar Straddle Carriers for their terminals in Antwerp, Belgium. Of the machines, 29 will be delivered to MPET and five to PSA Antwerp. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2021 intake, with deliveries scheduled for Q3 2022.

Enabling greener logistics choices

MPET and PSA Antwerp’s carbon emissions are produced mainly from diesel-operated equipment such as straddle carriers, terminal tractors and other terminal vehicles. To decarbonise their heavy-duty logistics, the companies are investing in greener equipment. The purchase of 15 hybrid straddle carriers will help to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 15% versus conventional diesel machines, equivalent to around 600 tonnes per year. This is a transitional solution towards greener operations. To MPET, Kalmar will deliver 10 hybrid straddle carriers and 19 diesel-electric straddle carriers. All of the Kalmar straddle carriers to be delivered to PSA Antwerp will be hybrids.

As the largest container handlers in the port of Antwerp, MPET and PSA Antwerp are focusing their climate efforts on four key areas: greenhouse gases & air quality, renewable energy, water conservation and waste reduction.

Harold Kunst, CEO at MPET, says: “We chose Kalmar Straddle Carriers to replace our older equipment due to the eco-efficiency potential, high-quality products and excellent local service capabilities. As a straddle carrier terminal, we trust that the new-generation equipment will help us improve our operational performance, and the hybrids, in particular, will help reduce the carbon footprint of our operations.”

Cameron Thorpe, CEO of PSA Antwerp adds: “Global warming means we must act: to continue with our terminal decarbonisation we are setting-up various pilots around electrification and hydrogen within the framework of our Green Straddle Carrier Program.”

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales EMEIA, Kalmar: “We are happy that MPET and PSA Antwerp chose our state-of-the-art straddle carrier technology to enhance their capacity and support their journey towards more eco-efficient operations at the Port of Antwerp. Kalmar Straddle Carriers are trusted by terminal operators the world over for their ability to boost the efficiency of operations as well as their excellent fuel efficiency and low noise. They feature a spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface, comply with the latest exhaust emission regulations and can be fully automated.”

