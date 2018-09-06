Kalmar to deliver two Ship-to-Shore cranes to Curaçao Port Services B.V.

Kalmar, part of Cargotec has signed a contract for supplying two Kalmar Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, including related spare parts, to Curaçao Port Services B.V. The Panamax size cranes will be used for modernising the customer’s container handling operations at the Willemstad Container Terminal in Curaçao. The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2018 third quarter order intake, and the delivery is planned to be completed by the end of 2019.

The island of Curaçao is located strategically in the Southern Caribbean approximately 35 miles off the northwestern coast of Venezuela. The Port of Willemstad is the main and largest port of the island. Currently, Curaçao Port Services B.V. operates two Nelcon-Kalmar STS cranes with approximately 400 meters total berth length at the Port of Willemstad.

Fernando Da Costa Gomez, Managing Director of Curaçao Port Services B.V.: “We chose Kalmar because of their reliability, high technological expertise and wide service network. We have a long relationship with them and expect these new cranes to improve our productivity, safety and eco-efficiency as well as decrease our maintenance costs.”

Ilkka Annala, Vice President, Intelligent Crane Solutions, Kalmar: “This order from our long-standing customer proves Kalmar’s commitment to continue delivering reliable and efficient ship-to-shore cranes to customers. Our comprehensive offering and widest service network on the market enables us to provide technical support to the customers globally.”

Kalmar has over 40 years of experience in rail-mounted port cranes with a track record of several STS industry firsts; including the first remote-controlled Triple-E size STS cranes in the Port of Rotterdam. The Panamax cranes to be delivered to Curaçao Port Services B.V. will have an outreach of 39 meters, under-spreader height of 32 meters and capacity of 40 tons under spreader for single lift operation.

