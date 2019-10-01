Kalmar to help PSA ensure productivity and availability of their AGV fleet in Singapore

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a Software Maintenance and Support Agreement with PSA Singapore covering the entire automated guided vehicle (AGV) fleet at PSA Singapore. The contract is for five years. The AGV fleet is expected to grow to over 400 units by the completion of first phase of PSA Tuas Port expansion in a few years’ time. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2019 order intake and the contract will come into effect from Q4/2019 onwards.

PSA operates in Singapore with a total of 67 berths with an annual handling capacity of 45 million TEUs at the container terminals in Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani and Pasir Panjang. PSA Singapore’s container terminals will eventually be consolidated to a single location in Tuas. The new Tuas Port will be able to handle the world’s biggest container ships and will be the largest automated container terminal in the world, with an annual handling capacity of 65 million TEUs.



The Software Maintenance and Support Agreement with PSA Singapore covers the Navigation and Fleet Maintenance Systems for the AGVs. The services include software development work, remote and frontline maintenance support as well as professional services that aim to sustain and improve the fleet’s performance with the help of Kalmar Fleet Management System. The original Kalmar system for the AGV Program at PSA was delivered in 2014, and it has proven to be dependable and robust.

Ismo Matinlauri, Vice President, Automation Solution Sales APAC, Kalmar: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to further strengthen our long-term relationship with PSA through this comprehensive maintenance and support agreement. This is a significant milestone for both parties and lays the groundwork for Kalmar to further support PSA in optimising and expanding their AGV operations.”

Source: Kalmar