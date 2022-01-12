Kalmar to supply world’s first electric reachstacker with combined charging system to Westport in Norway

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Westport AS to supply a Kalmar Electric Reachstacker to support their decarbonisation efforts. The order, which also includes a five-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement, was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for early Q4 of 2022.

Founded in 2009, Westport employs 62 people and is the leading port operator in western Norway. The company offers services connected to the ports of Risavika outside Stavanger and Dokken in Bergen. Its equipment fleet currently includes two Kalmar Gloria reachstackers, which are shortly to be joined by a Kalmar Eco Reachstacker as part of Wesport’s efforts to decarbonise its operations by 2030.

Kalmar introduced its new range of electric reachstackers to the market in December 2021. The Kalmar Electric Reachstacker ordered by Westport has a maximum lifting capacity of 45 tons and is capable of stacking five high and three rows deep. The 326 kWh lithium-ion battery is covered by a five-year warranty and has an expected first life of 10–12 years. The battery capacity is sufficient to cover a full working shift, with charging performed during scheduled breaks using CCS chargers with a maximum capacity of 350 kW, making this the world’s first reachstacker to implement this charging standard.

The five-year Kalmar Complete Care agreement provides Westport with preventive and corrective maintenance services that are tailored to meet their operational needs. This will enable better operational and financial predictability, lower operational risk and reduced downtime.

Kurt A. Ommundsen, CEO, Westport: “The new Kalmar Electric Reachstacker will play a key role in helping us to achieve our target of zero emissions by 2030. The fact that we are the first in the world to use a new and innovative technology from Kalmar speaks volumes about our ambition to be at the forefront of the green shift. Our investments in electrification, hybrid solutions and biodiesel will enable us to reduce our emissions by 56% in 2022.”

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, Vice President, Counterbalanced Container Handlers, Kalmar Mobile Solutions: “Kalmar and Westport are united by a firm commitment to reduce carbon emissions in the port and terminal industry. Westport has set ambitious emission-reduction targets, and is showing great leadership by adding electric reachstackers to their fleet in order to reach their net zero emission target. Together we are showing the industry that electrified reachstacker container handling is a feasible solution already today. We at Kalmar are honoured and proud over this agreement and we are confident that many more companies will follow Westport’s lead as the industry seeks to lay the foundation for a more sustainable future.”

Source: Kalmar