Kalmar wins container handling equipment order from Shanghai International Port (Group) SIPG in China

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to supply 15 units of container handling equipment to Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG). This order, including a total of 4 units of Reachstackers and 11 units of Empty Container Handlers, has been booked into the Cargotec 2018 second quarter order intake. Delivery of the machines is scheduled to take place in the third quarter of 2018.

Founded in 2005, Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. is the largest joint-stock port operator in China. In 2017, the total cargo throughput volume for SIPG reached 700 million tons and the container throughput also exceeded 40 million TEU, making it as the largest container port in the world. SIPG operates all the public container and bulk terminals in port of Shanghai, specialising in container and bulk/breakbulk cargo handling, port logistics and port services with extended business covering warehousing, pilotage, feeder service, freight forwarding and container truck drayage.

The new equipment will join the fleet of around 100 Kalmar reachstackers, empty container handlers, forklifts and terminal tractors currently in use at SIPG to support its container handling, warehousing and dangerous goods transportation business.

Kalmar reachstacker is a durable, reliable and flexible solution for container handling and industrial applications, helping customers to maximise operational productivity and achieve their business targets. The ergonomically designed cabin offers excellent visibility for the driver and allows them to have full control over the machine at all times. Customers can also choose a wide range of models and options based on their business needs.

Kalmar empty container handlers deliver market-leading strength and stability to improve productivity, efficiency and reliability for customers’ operations. All the components of empty container handlers are tested and well proven. With the latest generation of engines and transmissions, the empty container handlers use less fuel, produce fewer emissions, and generate less vibration while maintaining high productivity. Performing daily inspections and routine servicing is quick and convenient with all checkpoints easily accessible at ground level and from the side of the machine, which significantly reduces maintenance costs and increases machine availability.

“We are very happy to receive this substantial order from SIPG for three consecutive years. With the high container volumes, the daily operations at SIPG places extremely high demands on equipment, and Kalmar reachstackers and empty container handlers have a proven track record in boosting container handling efficiency and helping customer to meet their business objectives. We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with SIPG and will like to thank them for choosing Kalmar equipment once again to support their business operations,” says Alex Tang, Sales Director of Kalmar China.

