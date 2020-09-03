Kalmar’s cost-efficient Essential reachstackers selected for CRIntermodal’s terminals in China

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply China United International Rail Container Co., Ltd (CRIntermodal) with a total of seven Kalmar Essential Reachstackers for use at their Kunming, Xi’an and Qingdao rail intermodal terminals. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed before the end of Q4 2020.

CRIntermodal is a joint venture approved by the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China. The organisation’s 12 container terminals – Kunming, Chongqing, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Qingdao, Wuhan, Xi ‘an, Urumqi, Ningbo, Qinzhou and Tianjin – are mainly engaged in railway container freight, loading and unloading operations, multimodal transport and warehousing services. Five of the new reachstackers will be delivered to Kunming, one to XI’an and one to Qingdao.

Based on Kalmar’s proven G-generation platform, the Kalmar Essential Reachstacker features easily accessible service points to make maintenance quicker and easier, the ergonomically designed Essential cabin that makes driving more comfortable, and a range of standard features to increase the safety of customer operations.

The units delivered to CRIntermodal will have a lifting capacity of 45 tons and they will be fitted with the necessary hardware to enable connection to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns fleet data into actionable, impactful insights.

CRIntermodal representative: “We have been cooperating with Kalmar since 2013, during which time we have been very satisfied with the quality of their equipment and after-sales support. The Essential reachstackers will play an important role in improving the sustainability of our operations and helping to address increasing demand at our rail intermodal terminals across China. Train operations in our intermodal yards run to very strict timetables, and the Kalmar machines, with their excellent quality and reliability, will help to ensure that everything runs smoothly and on time.”

Shu Shu Zhang, Vice President, Greater China, Kalmar: “We are delighted to continue our strategic cooperation with CRIntermodel by providing them with a proven solution that will help to increase their operational capacity and support inland development via the railway network. Our extensive service network ensures high-quality after-sales support at all of their terminals to keep the equipment running safely and reliably at all times.”

Source: Kalmar