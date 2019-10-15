Kalmar’s eco-efficient solutions win PEMA’s first ever Innovation Award

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded first place in the PEMA (Port Equipment Manufacturers Association) Innovation Awards for two of its solutions focused on improving the eco-efficiency of container-terminal operations. The Kalmar Electric Terminal tractor and Kalmar FastCharge™ charging solution for battery-powered machinery were recognised as the best examples of disruptive and highly innovative technologies for the port industry. A total of 21 companies participated in the competition.

The award committee consisted of members from the following terminal operators: DP World, APM Terminals, PSA, Eurogate, Yilport, Terminal Link and HHLA, with each member individually scoring the proposals received from the participating companies.

The Kalmar T2E terminal tractor features the very latest in lithium-ion battery technology as well as a fully electric powertrain that produces zero emissions at source. It also offers a number of benefits for drivers that improve the driving experience, with smoother acceleration and more power at the top end compared to a diesel-powered machine, enabling drivers to feel more in control. Furthermore, the electric powertrain generates less noise, vibrations and heat – and importantly no fumes – making the cabin a much healthier and more comfortable working environment.

Kalmar FastCharge is a unique opportunity-charging solution for battery-powered machinery such as shuttle and straddle carriers that enables terminals to completely eliminate airborne emissions while also drastically reducing noise emissions. The solution is based on the same opportunity-charging technology used in electric buses and can be adapted to suit a wide variety of terminal setups. Charging takes place during the idle time in the equipment’s working cycle when it is stationary and waiting for its next job. The Kalmar FastCharge shuttle carrier has been piloted by DP World at its London Gateway terminal in the United Kingdom.

Both the Kalmar T2E and Kalmar FastCharge represent a significant step on Kalmar’s journey towards offering an electric version of every product in its portfolio by 2021.

Gina Lopez, Vice President, Terminal Tractors at Kalmar said: “Innovation has always been at the heart of our business and driving innovation is a Kalmar value that we live and breathe every day. These solutions demonstrate not only our passion for innovation and commitment to shaping the industry, but also our focus on realising a sustainable future for the container handling industry.”

Henrik Häggblom, Vice President, Intelligent Horizontal Transportation Solutions, Kalmar, commented: “We are exceptionally proud to be the first ever recipient of this award from PEMA in recognition of our commitment to supporting customers with their ultimate business need: how to move cargo in the most efficient and sustainable way possible.”

Further information for the press:

Source: Kalmar