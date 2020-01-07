Kalmar’s electric forklifts to help Sagres improve cost efficiency and environmental performance in Brazil

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a total of six fully electric forklift trucks to leading Brazilian logistics operator Sagres. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2019 Q4 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to take place during Q1 of 2020. The contract includes an option for the purchase of another 16 electric forklifts during 2020 and 2021.

Sagres provides port logistics services, including maritime agency, storage and cargo handling services as well as equipment rental and other industrial services. The company operates in the three main ports in the south of Brazil – Terminal Logístico Rio Grande (TLRG), Terminal Logístico Pelotas (TLP) and Terminal Logístico Guaíba (TLG) – supporting the operations of Compañía Manufacturera de Papeles y Cartones (CMPC), the second largest pulp and paper manufacturer in Latin America. Sagres also supports CMPC at its pulp and paper plant in the municipality of Guaíba.

The new machines ordered by Sagres consist of four light and two medium electric forklifts. The light forklifts will be operated at the Guaíba mill, while the medium forklifts will be operated at the Port of Rio Grande. All six machines will be powered by lead-acid battery technology.

Kalmar light electric forklifts offer all the performance of a powerful diesel truck but without the emissions, noise or vibration. They feature a time-saving diagnostic system and easy maintenance. Kalmar medium electric forklifts are based on the proven G-Generation platform to deliver on power and performance while reducing carbon footprint and fuel costs.

All Kalmar electric forklifts are fitted with the ergonomically designed EGO cabin as standard to provide a superior driving experience, with adjustable control panels, steering wheel and seat as well as exceptional visibility.

Lucio Pires, Technical Director, Sagres: “The new electric forklifts will be important in helping us to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and improve cost efficiency and workplace well-being. Eco-efficient solutions are becoming more and more important in our industry, and in Kalmar we have a partner who is leading the way in this regard.”

Erika Barbosa, Vice President, Sales & Service Latin America, Kalmar: “Kalmar has proven itself to be a forerunner in the development of innovative solutions that help customers to improve their business performance and address the need to improve the eco-efficiency of material and cargo-handling operations. We are leading the way in Latin America with the introduction of, for example, the first fully electric medium-heavy forklift solutions for customers in the region. We are looking forward to building a strong relationship with Sagres and supporting them for many years into the future.”

Source: Kalmar