Kalmar’s fuel-efficient terminal tractor solutions selected by Yilport for fleet expansion at Puerto Bolívar and Gävle container terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal with Yilport Holding Inc. (Yilport) to supply a total of 38 terminal tractors: 36 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its Puerto Bolívar terminal in Ecuador and two Kalmar heavy terminal tractors for its Gävle terminal in Sweden. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 order intake with delivery to be completed in three batches beginning in Q4 of 2020 and ending in Q2 of 2021.

Yilport was established in August 2011 to consolidate the port and container terminal operations of the Yildirim Group. The company acquired Gävle Container Terminal in Sweden in 2014 and expanded into Latin America in 2016 with its acquisition of the Puerto Bolívar terminal in Ecuador, where it is now investing in developing the terminal’s facilities and expanding the equipment fleet.

Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors feature an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points, while Kalmar heavy terminal tractors provide robust reliability and excellent performance when moving heavy loads in any type of conditions. As part of the agreement Kalmar has guaranteed a maximum fuel consumption for the Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors during the warranty period. Fuel consumption will be monitored with Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which gathers data from the fleet and turns that into actionable, impactful insights.

Raymond Höhle, CTO, Yilport: “Right from the start of this process we have received excellent support from Kalmar to help identify exactly the right equipment solutions for our needs. The fact that Kalmar can guarantee such low fuel-consumption is obviously a big advantage for us, and this is in addition to their unique capability to provide reliable after-sales support in Puerto Bolívar will help keep our operations running smoothly and efficiently. ”

Eduardo Prat, Vice President, Latin America, Kalmar: “We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Yilport, which is one of the world’s leading global terminal operators and look forward to supporting their operations in Ecuador and Sweden. Our local service capabilities played a critical role in securing this deal and are a differentiating factor for Kalmar.”

Source: Kalmar

China port handles over 5,000 China-Europe freight trains

A total of 5,088 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region since 2014, said sources from the local railway operator.

Erenhot Port initiated the China-Europe cargo rail transport service in May 2014 and has since been handling rising numbers of cargo trains, said Zhang Peng, who works at the Erenhot station which is owned by the China Railway Hohhot Group.

With regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures in place and amid the resumption of work and production, the daily number of China-Europe cargo trains passing through the port has increased from an average of two in March to seven now, said Zhang.

Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia, and there are 42 China-Europe freight train routes passing through the port.

Source: Xinhua