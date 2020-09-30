Kalmar’s fully electric RTG solution to help Tan Cang – Phu Huu terminal improve productivity and provide reliable performance

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply Tan Cang – Phu Huu terminal (TCPH) with two Kalmar Zero Emission rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs). The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2021.

The Phu Huu terminal is operated by TCPH, a joint stock company with the main shareholders being Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) and Ben Nghe Port LLC. The terminal is located strategically in Phu Huu area, District 9, Ho Chi Minh City and plays a vital role as an extension arm of Cat Lai terminal. Since its establishment in 1989, SNP has grown to become Vietnam’s largest container terminal operator. The company provides a variety of services including cargo handling, logistics, salvage, piloting, and multi-modal transportation. SNP’s cargo-handling fleet includes a wide variety of Kalmar equipment, including RTGs, reachstackers, terminal tractors and empty container handlers.

The fully electric Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs will help TCPH to cut costs and eliminate at-source emissions without compromising on productivity, reliability or flexibility. The new units will be used to expand the terminal’s capacity sharply.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai, TCPH’s Director: “Kalmar equipment has been delivering reliable performance for SNP for over two decades, backed by a competent and committed local services team UNICO VINA JSC that has extensive knowledge of RTG preventive and corrective maintenance. Cutting emissions and noise, while acquiring an advanced trolley drive and higher stacking capacity (1-over-6 high) is an important goal for us, and the Kalmar Zero Emission RTG is the ideal solution to help us achieve this goal.”

Daniel Ho, VP, Sales, APAC, Kalmar: “We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing collaboration with SNP and their subsidiaries with this latest order. Over the years we have delivered a notable number of RTGs to this important customer and its affiliates, and now we are proud to help them improve the sustainability of their operations with our leading zero-emission crane technology.”

Source: Kalmar