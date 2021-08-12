Kalmar’s medium forklifts to help enhance operational efficiency for Ultraport at Terminal Pacifico Sur Valparaíso, Chile

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Ultraport with a total of six Kalmar medium forklift trucks equipped with a selection of safety features for its operations at Terminal Pacifico Sur (TPS) in Valparaíso, Chile. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q2 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q4 2021.

TPS is one of the busiest terminals in Chile and has invested heavily in infrastructure and equipment in recent decades in order to address significant growth in demand. Ultraport has more than 40 years’ experience in the port terminals industry and has operations at all nine of Chile’s major terminals, from Arica in the north to Punta Arenas in the south. The company has established itself as the leading provider of maritime and port services for the chemical, mining and energy industries in Chile.

The Ultraport equipment fleet at TPS already includes Kalmar reachstackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors. The Kalmar G-generation medium forklifts supplied to Ultraport will be used to handle steel products at the terminal and will be fitted with a specialised coil ram for handling steel coils. They will also feature the Kalmar Reverse Warning System, which combines camera and ultrasound detection technologies to provide drivers with full visibility when reversing.

The machines will be fitted with the necessary hardware to enable connection to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns fleet data into actionable, impactful insights.

Cristian Rivadeneira, Deputy Maintenance Manager, Ultraport: “We have been very satisfied with the quality, reliability and safety of the Kalmar equipment in our fleet, and have received excellent support from the local Kalmar team in Chile over the years. We are looking forward to taking delivery of the new forklifts, which will greatly enhance our steel-handling capabilities.”

Martin dos Santos, Sales Representative, Kalmar: “We have built a strong and valuable partnership with Ultraport over the years, so we are delighted to be able to enhance our cooperation with this new order for medium forklift trucks. The additional safety features they include will help the customer to ensure safe operations when handling demanding loads such as steel coils. I would also like to acknowledge the important role played by our former local dealer Fesanco in securing this order.”

Source: Kalmar