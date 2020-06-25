Kalmar’s proven, eco-efficient hybrid and fully electric equipment solutions to enhance Barbados Port’s sustainability strategy

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Barbados Port Inc (Barbados Port) with four fully electric forklifts and two hybrid straddle carriers for use at the Port of Bridgetown. The order, which was concluded through a local third party Oceanland Equipment LLC, was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 2020 order intake, with all units scheduled for delivery in Q4 2020.

The Port of Bridgetown is a full-service seaport located in Barbados and managed by Barbados Port Inc. Its marine terminal handles all major categories of cargo including containers; liquid, dry and break bulk; and vehicles. The new equipment acquisitions are all part of the capital investment necessary to modernise and enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Bridgetown.

The electric forklifts will be used in breakbulk operations, moving cargo such as steel, cement, lumber and poles. The Kalmar machines will provide all the performance of a powerful diesel truck but without the emissions, noise or vibration. They will include a time-saving diagnostic system and a fully adjustable EGO cabin with industry-leading ergonomics.

The two new Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers will help the customer to minimise STS waiting times and speed up vessel turnaround times. Powered by the latest in lithium ion battery technology and featuring a maintenance-free regenerative energy system, they will deliver significant savings for Barbados Port in terms of fuel, CO2 emissions and noise pollution as well as reduced maintenance costs compared to conventional diesel-powered machines.

The straddle carriers will also be fitted with the required hardware to enable them to be connected to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool for cargo handling operations that turns data into actionable, impactful insights. In addition to the machines, Kalmar will also provide commissioning services and maintenance and operator training for customer personnel.

Ian Stewart, Project Manager, Barbados Port: “Implementing Kalmar’s proven, latest-generation hybrid and fully electric solutions will deliver huge benefits in line with our strategy to be the most innovative green maritime hub in the world by 2030 while we improve sustainability and operational efficiency at Bridgetown. Working with Kalmar, we will be able to implement a holistic approach to equipment integration that combines mobile equipment, process automation and terminal operating system capabilities.”

Eduardo Prat, Vice President, Latin America, Kalmar: “We are extremely pleased to be able to support Barbados Port with their goal to boost sustainability and efficiency at Bridgetown with a comprehensive solution offering for eco-efficient mobile and yard equipment. This deal has been made possible by the combined efforts of the entire Kalmar organisation and the excellent work done by Oceanland. I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication.”

Jorge Medranda, Sales Manager, CA & Caribbean, Kalmar: “Eco-efficient hybrid straddles are becoming an increasingly popular choice for terminals of all kinds, with almost 300 hybrid versions ordered to date. The enhanced hybrid power enabled by the Kalmar’s straddle carriers will result in an estimated up to 40% reduction in fuel consumption, as well as a reduction of an estimated 50 tons of CO2 annually per unit, compared to a traditional diesel unit.”

Source: Kalmar