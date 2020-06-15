Kalmar’s proven empty container handlers and reachstackers to help DR Depots address growing demand in the Netherlands

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an order to supply DR Depots with nine empty container handlers and one Kalmar Gloria reachstacker. The order, which was concluded through Kalmar’s local dealer Feyter Forklift Services, was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 2020 order intake, with all units scheduled for delivery in Q4 2020.

DR Depots, a subsidiary of the DR group of Companies, is one of Rotterdam’s leading operators in the field of empty container storage, repair and added-value services for both dry and reefer equipment.

The new machines will be operated at the company’s sites in Rotterdam and Antwerp and will be fitted with a range of additional safety features. These include the Kalmar Drive Speed Limiter System, which helps to reduce the risk and severity of accidents, the Kalmar Reverse Warning System, a camera-based system that increases safety and minimises the risk of damage to other objects when reversing, and additional lighting to improve visibility.

Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and empty container handlers are built on our proven G-Generation platform, which makes maintenance easier and provides a comfortable, ergonomic working environment for operators.

This is the first order for Kalmar’s new empty container handler, which extends the range to cover all empty container handling needs by including an 11-ton lifting capacity for both single and double stacking in five different stacking heights.

Ron de Roo, Owner, DR Depots: “Kalmar machines have an excellent reputation for high quality, and this is backed up by the superb service we have received from Feyter Forklift Services. Having a reliable service partner is critical for our business, and these new machines will also help us address the growth in throughput at our Rotterdam and Antwerp depots.”

Dave Patterson, Vice President, Market Area West, Kalmar: “We are delighted that DR Depots has once again selected Kalmar equipment to support its business operations. These proven solutions will form the backbone of their renewed fleet and help to ensure the safe, efficient handling of empty and laden containers alike. Furthermore, we would like to highlight the excellent work done by our local dealer Feyter Forklift Services to develop this valuable customer relationship and secure new business for Kalmar.”

