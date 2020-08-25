Kalmar’s RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Béjaia Mediterranean Terminal (BMT SPA) for the order of one Kalmar rubber-tyred gantry crane (RTG). The order was booked in Cargotec’s second quarter order intake, with delivery taking place in Q2 2021.

Bejaia Mediterranean Terminal (BMT SPA) is operated by PORTEK International Pte Ltd, who has a joint venture with the Algerian Port Authority, Enterprise Portuaire de Bejaia. With an annual capacity of 300,000 TEUs, Bejaia Mediterranean Terminal is the only terminal in Algeria with ship-to-shore gantry cranes and a dedicated installation for refrigerated containers. The new Kalmar RTG crane will join three other Kalmar RTG units delivered to BMT in 2011 and 2013. BMT’s equipment fleet also includes Kalmar reachstackers and empty container handlers.

Ismail Abderrahim, CEO, Bejaia Mediterranean Terminal: “Kalmar’s reliable RTGs have proven their excellent performance over the years and we are confident that the advanced Kalmar RTG will bring us high return for our investment, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with the local Kalmar team.”

Mikko Mononen, VP, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “We are happy that BMT chose again our RTG technology for their fleet renewal. The Kalmar RTG combines the best of diesel and electric technology for fuel savings, low emissions and easy maintenance. At 1,000 hours, it has one of the longest maintenance intervals in the industry. ”

Source: Kalmar