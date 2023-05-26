Kalmar’s Shanghai plant achieves significant milestone as 6,000th machine rolls off the production line

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is celebrating a significant milestone with the completion of the 6,000th machine, a reachstacker, at its manufacturing plant in Shanghai, China. Destined for Bodi International LLC in Mongolia, the machine was completed on 25 May 2023. The customers, employees, Kalmar dealers from Greater China and other guests joined a special event to celebrate the achievement.

Kalmar’s Shanghai plant, opened in 2005, manufactures a wide range of high-end cargo handling equipment, serving customers in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, South America, Oceania and Middle East regions. The plant is located at the south-eastern tip of Shanghai close to one of the world’s busiest ports, with easy access to both a network of navigable inland waterways and China’s vast railway network.

Bodi International LLC, founded in 1993 by national investors, is the parent company of Bodi Group, which encompasses a diverse range of industries including construction, infrastructure, mining, banking and finance, media, food and agriculture. With a development history spanning 30 years, Bodi International LLC is one of the leading companies in Mongolia.

Alex Tang, Head of Greater China, Kalmar: “Seeing our 6,000th machine completed is a proud moment, and I’m delighted that this milestone unit will be delivered to Bodi International LLC, who have ordered four reachstackers. Over the last two years, Kalmar has supplied Mongolian customers with more than 10 reachstackers supported by exceptional after-sales and spare parts supply services. Our solutions and services have garnered high praise and recognition from our Mongolian customers. With the continued expansion of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Mongolia and China, the logistics demands of both countries are also increasing rapidly. Therefore, we anticipate even greater opportunities for collaboration in the future.”

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, VP, Counter Balanced, Kalmar: “The Shanghai plant is a vital part of our global manufacturing network, focusing on the assembly of reachstackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors for our customers around the world. Achieving 6,000 units produced is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved and yet another demonstration of the high esteem in which the Kalmar brand is held among leading global terminal and logistics operators.”

Source: Kalmar