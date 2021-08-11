Kalmar’s shuttle carriers chosen again for enhancing operations at TTI Algeciras in Spain

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Total Terminal International Algeciras S.A. (TTI Algeciras) to deliver two Kalmar Shuttle Carriers. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q3 order intake, with delivery of machines expected to be completed during Q1 2022.

TTI Algeciras, the first semi-automated terminal in Southern Europe, is one of the two container terminals operating in the Port of Algeciras Bay. Located in the South of Spain close to the Strait of Gibraltar, the terminal is capable of handling the latest and future generations of Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). The terminal already operates with 21 Kalmar Shuttle Carriers and the customer utilises Kalmar’s services for maintaining the fleet.

The Kalmar Shuttle Carriers to be delivered to TTI Algeciras will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface will help to improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience. The next-generation machines feature new robust mobile drives, a completely redesigned electrical system for the upper frame and spreader and a more spacious electric cabinet layout.

Alonso Luque Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer, TTI, Algeciras “Our operations have relied on Kalmar’s shuttle carrier technology right from the beginning, with their high performance. Our long-term cooperation made it self-evident to turn to Kalmar now that we need to expand our capacity.”

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “We are delighted that TTI Algeciras chose again our shuttle carriers to boost their terminal’s performance. TTI was the first terminal in Europe to take Kalmar shuttle carriers into use and clearly our solutions and local service support continue delivering the performance they expect.”

Source: Cargotec Corporation