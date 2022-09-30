Kalmar’s unique EcoFlex rental solution to help Logent improve the sustainability of its cargo-handling activities

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a Kalmar Eco Reachstacker to Swedish logistics service provider Logent AB under a five-year Kalmar EcoFlex rental agreement. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2022 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2023.

Logent was founded in 2006 and is a market leading provider of dedicated contract logistics services in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The company employs approximately 3,000 people and operates 14 logistics sites, six customs offices and 13 staffing offices. Logent’s current fleet includes 11 Kalmar terminal tractors, three forklifts, and three reachstackers, one of which will be replaced by the new machine being supplied under the EcoFlex agreement.

The EcoFlex rental solution was created to support customers to move towards more sustainable operations. For some time now, drivers have been able to choose Eco, Standard or Power mode with Kalmar equipment. Driving in Eco mode means less wear and tear on components, such as tires and driveline, as well as less use of fuel and emissions – up to 25% can be saved when operating in Eco mode. Under the terms of an EcoFlex agreement customers are charged based on their operating behaviour and eco-efficiency level. When operating solely in Eco mode customers pay only a fixed, lower-priced monthly fee, but when they use standard and power modes they incur an additional hourly charge.

Martin Högman, Site Manager, Hallsberg, Logent: “Our customers are demanding more from us in terms of sustainability in order to support their efforts to clean up their supply chains. The EcoFlex rental model is an ideal fit for our needs because it allows us to address these demands by cutting fuel consumption and emissions without compromising on productivity.”

Andreas Westerdahl, Sales Manager, Kalmar Sweden: “We are delighted to continue our fruitful relationship with Logent and to support them on their journey towards more sustainable operations. EcoFlex provides customers with the transparency and flexibility they need to effect real change by allowing them to closely monitor their operational behaviour and power usage. This helps them to make changes that lead to real reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.”

