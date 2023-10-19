Kamsarmaxes Lead the Way of Newbuilding Activity

Dry bulk carriers and more specifically kamsarmaxed continue to be leading the way, in terms of newbuilding activity over the course of the past few days. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “Kamsarmax contracting has led the way recently, with reports of 10 vessels being added to yards’ orderbooks making this one of the busiest weeks since July when Sea Traders alone order as many vessels. Listed Safe Bulkers have now confirmed that they have contracted two methanol capable bulkers which were first rumoured at the end of September, and Tsuneishi have confirmed in their own press release that they are to construct the vessels. Since developing this design and winning the first methanol-DF Kamsarmax order from Mitsui in January this year, the yard has picked up orders for over 20 such vessels. Further ordering within the segment came in the form of 6 vessels from Lavinia and 2 vessels from Star Bulk spread across Qingdao Yangfan and Cosco Yangzhou. The tanker newbuilding front remains quiet for yet another week, with just one order by Zhejiang Xinyihai Shipping for an 8,500 dwt chemical tanker which will join their existing fleet of 8 owned chemical/product tankers. This order breaks last year’s trend for bulker contracting, when the owner ordered 2 postPanamax and 3 Ultramax vessels”.

In a similar note this week, Banchero Costa added that “the only activity reported in the dry segment was for small tonnage. 2 German owners, Auerbach Schiffahrts and Krey Schiffahrts, ordered 4 x 12,000 dwt multipurpose general cargo units at Taizhou Sanfu. The vessels, dual fuel methanol ready, will be fitted with 250 tonnes cranes and suitable for project cargoes. Vessels will be delivered from 2025 to 2026, while the price still remain undisclosed. An undisclosed European owner was reported signing a letter of intent with Indian shipyard Mazagon Dock for 6 + 4 x 7,500 dwt Dutch design multi-purpose general cargo vessels, while dutch Owner Boomsma Shipping turned to Chowgule Shipbuilding for the construction of 3 x 8,500 dwt general cargo units, to be delivered between 2025 and 2026. Turkey-based Pascogas increased the number of its LPG carriers under construction at Hyundai Mipo to four, adding a new 39,200 cbm. The price is $52 mln with delivery set for September 2026. Kumiai Navigation exercised an option for a large 86,712 cbm LPG vessel at Kawasaki. The vessel will feature dual fuel LPG propulsion and will be capable of carrying both LPG and ammonia in tanks simultaneously. Mitsui O.S.K. has signed a contract for a single 174,000 cbm LNG vessel from Samsung at a price slightly above $260 mln, delivery scheduled in September 2026”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied noted that “on the dry bulk side, it was another fairly busy week for the snp market, with a healthy number of transactions coming to light yet again. The sound support noted in the market as of late, has led to an upward continuation in asset price levels, that seems robust for the time being. Whether this trend of late will further stretch the spread in price ideas between selling and buying parties, it’s yet to be seen. While the spot freight market is keeping pace on this bullish track, we can argue that liquidity will prevail adequate in the near term. On the tanker side, the market indicated some revival signs as of the past week, but it still seems rather early to argue any robust trend at this point. With MR segment moving ahead of the general tanker sector’s pace, we may as well notice a more liquid snp market for the upcoming period”.

Banchero Costa added that “in the dry market , scrubber fitted capesize Mineral Shougang International abt 180k blt 2009 Dalian has been sold at USD 23 Mill. Few weeks back West Trader abt 176k blt 2009 Jinahi was done at high USD 18 mill. Chinese controlled Panamax HC Pioneer abt 76k bltk 2004 Sanoyas has been reported at high USD 8 Mill (SS/DD due May 2024). Modern Japanese handysize Daiwan Dolphin abt 34k blt 2015 Namura (eco; BWTS; SS/DD due March 2025) has been purchased by c. of OSR Rotterdam at USD 18.6 Mill. In the tanker market , activity was focused in the product segment.

A modern MR Dong-A Themis abt 50k blt 2015 HMD (SS/DD due Jan 2025 BWTS fitted) has been sold at USD 38.5 Mill, last week TRF Bergen abt 50k blt 2015 Hyundai Vinashin (BWTS and Scrubber fitted) was done at USD 37 Mill. During the week buying interest was also focused on more vintage units Elafonisos Bay abt 50k blt 2009 SPP(SS/DD due Mar 2024) was reported at rgn USD 25 Mill and Elizabeth M abt 50k blt 2007 SLS sold at USD 22 Mill. (SS/DD due 2027/2025 BWTS fitted)”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide