Kanfer Shipping and CB Fenton team up with Panama oil terminal for LNG bunkering

The three companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a small-scale LNG terminal in Panama, CB Fenton says. The terminal will serve ports along the Pacific side of the country and carry out LNG distribution along the coast.

The companies have also held talks with LNG suppliers and identified most of the sources in the region. They will embark on a feasibility study and bring in another partner from the LNG bunkering and distribution industry to commercialise the project.

CB Fenton and Kanfer had earlier announced plans to establish LNG bunkering and small-scale LNG shipping from Panama to the West Coast of South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

