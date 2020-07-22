Kanfer Shipping signs exclusive agreement with CGR Arctic Marine to develop cost-saving LNG bunkering vessels

Kanfer Shipping AS (“Kanfer”), the Norway-based shipping company focused on LNG break-bulk and bunkering ships, has entered into an exclusive agreement with CGR Arctic Marine (“CGR”), the Norwegian LNG technology company that has designed and developed a unique LNG bunkering vessel as well as an innovative gas delivery system that together reduce the overall cost of LNG bunkering infrastructure.

Under the licensing and development agreement, Kanfer will exclusively market CGR’s unique Liquid Methane Bunkering Vessel (“LMBV”) and other state-of-the-art technologies to customers in the global LNG bunkering industry, including shipping lines, port owners, traders and fuel companies. CGR will also apply its advanced technology to Kanfer’s patented Detachable Stern Vessel© (DSV), an advanced version of the Articulated Tug Barge that makes break-bulking cargoes of LNG easier, faster and more efficient.

“I am delighted to announce this agreement with CGR, which represents another important step in Kanfer’s journey to become a leading developer and owner of flexible LNG bunkering and break-bulking infrastructure,” said Stig Anders Hagen, Managing Partner of Kanfer Shipping. “We are bringing CGR’s patented technologies and Kanfer’s LNG marine expertise and capabilities under one roof. Together, we bring to our customers best-in-class designs that reduce complexity, improve operational efficiencies and maximize savings compared with existing solutions.”

The LMBV is a first for the industry with a plug-in hybrid power system comprised of a modular battery system in combination with pure gas generators. It is a highly efficient solution that features a single tank and less cargo containment equipment. This combination improves hull utilization, reduces weight and maximizes insulation surface area. State-of-the-art technologies deliver a market leading boil-off rate. Another feature of the LMBV is the onboard multi-purpose cargo handling plant, combining cooling, reliquefication and gas recovery operations, allowing safe and pollution-free cargo handling during loading, discharge and gas freeing operations.

“Our goal with the LMBV was to improve radically cost efficiencies and lower emissions from seaborne LNG bunkering operations. The result is a unique design that improves bunkering operational reliability with added functionality and flexibility. Our collaboration with Kanfer complements and strengthens our passion to provide the global shipping industry with a viable solution for LNG bunkering. Together, we are excited about the opportunities this agreement creates for our companies,” said Bård Norberg, Managing Director and owner of CGR Arctic Marine.

Mr. Hagen added: “This collaboration builds on the strong foundations we established in 2019 when AG&P (Atlantic Gulf & Pacific), the global downstream gas and LNG logistics company, made a strategic investment in Kanfer. AG&P is also a majority owner of Gas Entec – a leader in the design, engineering and commissioning of LNG floating terminals (including FSUs and FSRUs of various sizes) and other LNG marine vessels. With these strong partners, Kanfer is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the expanding LNG bunkering and break-bulking market.”

Source: Kanfer Shipping