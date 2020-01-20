Kanoo shipping launches operations in Antarctica

Kanoo shipping, a fully owned business division of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo, YBA Kanoo, has launched its Antarctic operations through its office in South Africa by handling the private jet, Dassault Falcon 7X. The Seatrade Middle East & Africa Ship Agent of the year in 2018 & 2019, provides a range of services to support national bases in Antarctica, including logistics support for numerous flights and ship agency services for cargo vessels that sail to the ice shelf each year.

“It is not often that a ship agent can possibly claim to be the first on a continent; but Kanoo Shipping have put in a claim following the handling of the first of this year’s flights supporting various Antarctic research bases. We have developed a great relationship with many of the Polar Research Organizations worldwide to support both their flights, personnel and equipment as well as their vessels through our Kanoo Shipping Africa operation based in Cape Town. The world is no longer big enough” Jonathan Bygrave, Divisional CEO of Kanoo Shipping said.

Source: Kanoo Shipping