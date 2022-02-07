Kaohsiung tests all harbor pilots after infected COVID-19 case

All harbor pilots at the Port of Kaohsiung were ordered to get tested after an infected pilot failed to comply with testing rules and put nearly 200 people at risk, local health and port authorities said Monday.

As a result, 41 Kaohsiung harbor pilots, who maneuver ships through the harbor, were tested on Sunday and Monday, said Taiwan International Ports Corp.

As of press time, 29 of the pilots tested negative for COVID-19 after their first test with the rest still pending, according to the Kaohsiung health department.

Meanwhile, 174 people who had come into contact with the case are currently under quarantine, including the pilot’s six family members who have all tested negative, health officials said.

According to the Kaohsiung City government, the case had been listed as high-risk personnel since late January and tested negative on Jan. 23.

While the pilot was supposed to take tests every three days, he failed to do so twice before he tested negative on Jan. 31 and positive on Feb. 5, officials said.

The Kaohsiung government said it is planning to impose a fine of up to NT$300,000 (US$10,777) on the pilot.

Source: Focus Taiwan