Karstensens Shipyard again selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions for newbuild fishing vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä’s strong relationship with the Danish ship builder Karstensens Shipyard is once again emphasised with main propulsion equipment orders for two new fishing vessels. During the past year alone, the Karstensens yard has selected Wärtsilä solutions for seven vessels. These latest orders were placed in July.

A custom designed 77-metre overall length fishing vessel, the ‘Christina S’, will be owned and operated by the Fraserburgh, Scotland based Simpson family’s Christina S Fishing Company in partnership with P&J Johnston. It will replace an existing vessel of the same name. The ship will be powered by a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, and will also feature other Wärtsilä solutions including an NOx Reducer emissions reduction system, the reduction gear, controllable pitch propeller, and ProTouch propulsion remote control system. The equipment will be delivered during summer 2022.

Swedish fishing concern Gifico has ordered a 64-metre long fishing vessel to be named the ‘Ginneton’. The design incorporates a Wärtsilä 32 main engine, as well as other Wärtsilä solutions, including the reduction gear, controllable pitch propeller, and ProTouch propulsion remote control system. The equipment is planned for delivery towards the end of 2022.

“We have worked with Wärtsilä on building the right concept for this vessel. We feel that Wärtsilä’s technology is always a step ahead, and their service support is top class,” says Philip Claeson, owner, Gifico.

“We have a long tradition and a strong reputation in building high quality fishing vessels of all types. This means that both the design and the machinery selected have to be of the highest quality, and in this respect, we feel, that Wärtsilä is a suitable project partner. They offer technically optimized competitive solutions, while the Wärtsilä engines’ high efficiency, low fuel consumption, and extended overhaul intervals are of benefit to the end-costumers,” says Kent Damgaard, Director, Karstensens Shipyard.

“Repeat orders are the best indication of a satisfied customer, and with every new order our relationship with Karstensens Shipyard is strengthened. We aim always to not only deliver efficient and reliable products and systems, but to provide quality support to the customer throughout the project cycle,” says Johan Hanstén, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The ‘Christina S’ is scheduled to be delivered to the owners in July 2023, and the ‘Ginneton’ in August 2023.

Source: Wärtsilä