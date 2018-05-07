Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex

Production from the Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan will fall in July due to planned maintenance at the Bolashak onshore processing complex, the Energy Ministry said on Monday.

A gas processing unit at Bolashak will stopped in July for 14 days, meaning gas production at the oilfield will fall by 17-20 percent from daily averages while oil production will be lowered in accordance, the ministry said in a written answer to a Reuters request by email.

The site’s operator aims for an average daily production level in December 2018 of 272,000 barrels per day, the ministry said in reply to a question about expected production.

At the end of April Kashagan production rose to 300,000 barrels per day after works carried out in the first half of April.

The Kashagan oilfield is operated by North Caspian Oil Consortium, which includes state oil firm KazMunayGaz, Eni, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, China’s CNPC and Japan’s Inpex.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva, writing by Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)