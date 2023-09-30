Katja Otten to leave APM Terminals at the end of the year

After six years with the company, Katja Otten, current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at APM Terminals, has decided to continue her career outside of the organisation.

Katja Otten joined APM Terminals in 2017 as CFO. During her tenure at APM Terminals, she was responsible for the transformation and further professionalisation of the company’s finance function, further strengthening its role as a trusted partner and advisor to the business.

“It is with mixed feelings that we see Katja leave us to pursue her career elsewhere. We are sad to lose a great colleague and a highly valued leader and at the same time, we are happy that she will remain with our industry, as she joins another player in the maritime sector,” shares Keith Svendsen, APM Terminals CEO.

Effective 1st January 2024, Katja Otten will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer at Van Oord, a Dutch family-owned company and a global marine contractor.

“I am extremely grateful for the amazing six years spent with APM Terminals and for the team, I have led. I am privileged to have been part of its ambitious transformation journey and to have witnessed its strategy taking shape, including the great progress made on decarbonising port logistics,” shares Katja Otten.

Source: APM Terminals