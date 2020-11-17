Katy Womersley Joins Stream Marine Training

Stream Marine Training has once again boosted its management team and set out a clear strategic direction as Katy Womersley, former General Manager of Clyde Marine Training, moves over the River Clyde where she takes up the role of Operations Director at Stream Marine Careers.

Katy brings her extensive experience in the maritime industry where, as a former seafarer, she began her career as a deck cadet before qualifying and working in the offshore and short sea trade. Upon moving ashore Katy was initially responsible for the delivery, development and growth of short courses as an STCW & HSE instructor before being promoted and moving across to cadet recruitment and management, helping to grow it from 300 officer cadets to a peak of over 1000 whilst also managing the shore based recruitment company and introducing foundation apprentices into the CMT office.

Katy joins with a strong vision of the impact she will bring to SMT; “I am delighted to join such a diverse and forward-thinking business. The agility of the company allows us to tailor to our client’s needs, strengthen partnerships and promote both current and new services.”

Katy has also been involved in initiatives to promote the maritime sector as a career option to primary school children and organised the first “Women in Maritime” forums in Scotland, in conjunction with Maritime UK. In addition, she sits on the Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB) Technical Committee.

“I am delighted that Katy has joined the team at Stream Marine,” said Colin McMurray, SMT’s Group Managing Director.

“Having worked closely with Katy for over 15 years, I know that she will be an invaluable asset in our overall drive to build on our existing business in the recruitment and management of officer cadets, expand the number of shipping clients we work and help me explore the many other business streams and projects currently underway.”

“I would like to welcome Katy to SMT as I know the immediate positive impact she will have in helping us achieve our ambitious growth plans and continue our expansion in the Cadet Management and Careers business, on what is another exciting chapter in the growth of SMT” said Martin White, SMT’s CEO.

Source: SMT (Stream Marine Training)