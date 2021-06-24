Kawasaki Heavy Industries: Bulk Carrier KN BLOSSOM Delivered

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced yesterday that it delivered the bulk carrier KN BLOSSOM, with a capacity of 82,000 DWT (Kawasaki hull No. 8065, NACKS hull No. NE340), for KUMIAI NAVIGATION (PTE) LTD at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS), which is located in Nantong City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).

Delivery, principal particulars, and features of the vessel are as described below.

Delivery June 22, 2021

Principal Particulars

Length overall 228.90 m

Molded breadth 32.24 m

Molded depth 20.20 m

Molded draft 14.50 m

Gross tonnage 44,375 t

Deadweight 82,032 t

Hold capacity 97,760 m3

Main engine MAN B&W 6S60ME-C8.5 diesel engine x 1 SET

Speed Approx. 14.2 knots

Complement 25 people

Classification American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

Country of registration Singapore

Features

The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and seven holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal and the other products.

The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.

In order to satisfy new restrictions on SOx emissions control*1 which is implemented by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in January 2020, the vessel includes a set of SOx scrubber*2 at the exhaust gas outlets of the main engine and the power generation engine. With this system, general high-sulfur fuel oil can be used, which is expected to reduce the cost of fuel oil.

The vessel incorporates various energy saving technologies, which reduce both fuel consumption and emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), thereby achieved with the EEDI*3 Phase 2 requirements.

*1 SOx emissions control: Since January 2015, SOx emissions in North American and European Emission Control Areas (ECAs) have been regulated to 0.1% or less in fuel oil. From January 2020, vessels sailing in all other areas of the world have been required to use fuels with a sulfur content levels of 0.5% or less, or to use alternative equipment that reduces SOx in exhaust gases to an equivalent level.

*2 SOx scrubber: an exhaust gas cleaning system, which removes SOx (sulfur oxide).

*3 EEDI: Energy Efficiency Design Index. Compulsory international regulations requiring energy-efficiency compliance in newly built vessels based on EEDI values, which specify CO2 emissions in grams for transporting one ton of cargo for one mile. EEDI regulation values apply in increasingly strict phases based on the construction-contract conclusion date and finished-vessel delivery date. By Phase 2, bulk carriers are required to achieve a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions.

Source: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.