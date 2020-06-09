Kazakh gas exports fall on lower Chinese demand

Kazakhstan’s exports of natural gas dropped 10.4% in the period from January to May, hit by lower demand from China, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday.

The central Asian nation exported 6.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in the period, down from 7.7 bcm a year earlier. Large Chinese importer PetroChina issued a force majeure notice in March, citing the coronavirus outbreak and reducing the volume of its purchases.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)