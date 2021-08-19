Kazakh grain, metals shipments to China disrupted by virus curbs -report

Kazakhstan’s state railway company has temporarily stopped accepting cargo shipments to China through its main Dostyk hub for exports of grain and metals, the Margin.kz agricultural news website said.

It quoted the firm as saying that tougher COVID-19 curbs on the Chinese side sparked the move, as the neighbouring nation had halved the number of trains it let through and was prioritising container shipments.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kazakhstan exports wheat, oilseeds, copper and alumina to China mostly through Dostyk, which suffered similar disruptions late last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)