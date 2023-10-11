Kazakh Jan-Sept oil exports to Germany via Druzhba pipeline 589,600 tons -KazTransOil

Kazakhstan’s oil exports to Germany via the Russian Druzhba pipeline in January-September reached 589,600 metric tons, pipeline operator KazTransOil said on Wednesday.

Exports of Kazakh crude via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline over the same period totalled 990,200 tons.

Pipeline Kazakh oil supplies to Germany’s Schwedt refinery began this year after Berlin decided to stop buying Russian oil.

Kazakhstan is ready to increase oil supplies to Germany, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in September.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)