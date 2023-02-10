Kazakh oil, condensate output down 1% m/m in January

Kazakhstan reduced oil and gas condensate output to 7.96 million tonnes (1.87 million barrels per day) in January from 8.03 million tonnes (1.89 million barrels per day) in December, the country’s Oil and Gas Information and Analysis said on Thursday.

Oil output, not including condensate, fell to 6.89 million tonnes from 6.9 million tonnes, two sources familiar with the data said, which translates to 1.623 million barrels per day (bpd) in January against 1.625 million bpd a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

That is below Kazakhstan’s OPEC+ quota of 1.628 million bpd for January. Kazakhstan’s energy ministry did not immediately reply to a request to confirm the data.

