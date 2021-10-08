KAZAKHSTAN DATA: September crude output up 9.8% at 1.38 mil b/d

Kazakhstan produced 5.69 million mt of crude in September, equivalent to 1.38 million b/d, according to data released by the Kazakh Energy Ministry Oct. 8.

Daily average output was up 9.8% on August volumes of 1.26 million b/d. Output in both months was below the average in January to September of 1.434 million b/d.

It was also below Kazakhstan’s quota under the OPEC+ agreement. For August, Kazakhstan’s crude quota was 1.491 million b/d in August, and 1.508 million b/d in September. This rises to 1.524 million b/d in October, and is due to an increase to 1.54 million b/d in November.

Kazakhstan’s daily average crude and condensate output was 1.56 million b/d, up 5.3% on the month in September.

Condensate output, which is excluded from the OPEC+ agreement, was 176,000 b/d, down 20% on August, and the lowest level this year.

Kazakhstan’s output was impacted by maintenance at the Tengiz field in August and September. Output at the project was 282,000 b/d in August and 453,000 b/d in September, down 49% and 17.5% respectively from 549,000 b/d in July.

Kazakhstan’s daily average exports of crude and condensate rose 3.6% on the month to 1.148 million b/d in September.

Prices for Kazakhstan’s key export blend CPC, shipped via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium through the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, rose in September. S&P Global Platts assessed average September CPC Blend FOB Aframax at $71.603/b, up from an average of $67.403/b in August.

Kazakhstan’s domestic deliveries rose by 1.9% on the month to 380,000 b/d in September.

