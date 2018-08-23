Kazakhstan exports goods to more than 120 countries

The Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek has announced the three regions of Kazakhstan, which increased the export of their products abroad, “Kazinform” international news agency reported.

“The volume of exports of products of the manufacturing industry in the country has increased by 20.5 percent for 2 months of 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017 and amounted to $2.5 billion. Among the regions, the largest growth is observed in Kyzylorda (2.3 times), North Kazakhstan (2 times) and Pavlodar (1.9 times) regions,” he said.

Kassymbek noted that, in the context of priority sectors of the manufacturing industry, the significant growth has been recorded in the railroad rolling stock manufacturing (3.7 times), electrical engineering and agrochemistry (3.1 times), the production of building materials (3 times) and ore mining engineering (2 times). Meanwhile, the exports of petroleum products (by 25 percent), products of automotive engineering (by 60.5 percent) and agricultural machinery (by 62.3 percent) industries have decreased.

The minister said the current geography of exports of goods includes 123 countries, to which about 800 commodity items are exported.

“New markets have been opened for some commodity items. For example, in 2018, we began supplying engineering products and construction materials to Uzbekistan, chemical products – to Ukraine,” he informed.

He noted that the products of the food industry continue to be in demand abroad, the total volume of their exports amounted to $112 million.

“In particular, the deliveries of meat products to Iran, Bahrain have begun, the exports of meat products, animal and vegetable oils to Russia, vegetable oil to China, sugar to Uzbekistan have increased. This is facilitated by the provision of service support to exporters – the organization of trade missions and advertising and presentation activities in order to promote domestic products”, he concluded.

