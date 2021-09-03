Kazakhstan grain harvest half complete at 6.3 mln T, ministry says

Drought-hit Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest grain producer, has threshed 6.3 million tonnes of grains from more than 49% of its total sown area, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

Kazakhstan said last month it expected its 2021 grain crop to fall by 24% year on year to 15.3 million tonnes after drought hit main producing regions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)