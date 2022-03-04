Recent News

  

Kazakhstan looks for cargo shipping routes bypassing Russia – govt

International Shipping News 04/03/2022

Kazakhstan is in talks to ship cargoes through the Latvian ports of Riga and Ventspils as well as the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey corridor following European sanctions against Russian shippers, the Central Asian nation’s government said.

Kazakh exporters have encountered difficulties getting their cargoes shipped via Russia’s Novorossiysk and St Petersburg ports, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tamara Vaal, writing by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Richard Pullin)

