Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Kazakhstan oil exports to Germany seen flat in Sept/Aug

Kazakhstan oil exports to Germany seen flat in Sept/Aug

in Freight News 04/09/2024

Кazakhstan plans to transport 147,000 metric tons of crude oil to Germany this month versus 148,000 tons in August, Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil said.

The company also said it would raise oil exports from the Caspian Sea port of Aktau to the Baky-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to 140,000 tons in September from 117,390 tons in August.

Kazakhstan plans to send 1.2 million tons of oil to Germany next year, maintaining the current volume of supply to the Schwedt refinery, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said in July.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×