Kazakhstan oil exports to Germany seen flat in Sept/Aug

Кazakhstan plans to transport 147,000 metric tons of crude oil to Germany this month versus 148,000 tons in August, Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil said.

The company also said it would raise oil exports from the Caspian Sea port of Aktau to the Baky-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to 140,000 tons in September from 117,390 tons in August.

Kazakhstan plans to send 1.2 million tons of oil to Germany next year, maintaining the current volume of supply to the Schwedt refinery, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said in July.

