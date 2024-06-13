Kazakhstan says it will offset May oil overproduction in June

Kazakhstan was 45,000 barrels per day above its OPEC+ quota in May and will compensate that overproduction and be fully compliant in June, the country’s energy ministry said on Wednesday.

It also said Kazakhstan would fully offset all of this year’s overproduction by September 2025 and would submit a revised offset schedule to the OPEC+ secretariat within days.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)