Kazakhstan seeks clarity from Russia over grain transit halt

Kazakhstan has asked Moscow to prove claims it has breached rules on plant health, the reason cited by Moscow for an effective ban of imports and transit of Kazakh grain, Kazakh officials said on Thursday.

Both Russia and Kazakhstan are net grain exporters, but Kazakhstan relies on transit through Russian territory to sell its grain in Europe and the Mediterranean.

The two countries also tranship each others’ oil to foreign markets.

The Russian state agricultural watchdog said this week that from Sept. 23, its systems would automatically block the issuance of phytosanitary certificates for grain, grain products, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, and peppers from Kazakhstan.

In the absence of such certificates, the goods cannot legally cross the border.

Kazakh deputy agriculture minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly said the Astana government has requested more detailed information on the alleged violations, had not heard back from Moscow and therefore could not comment further on what some industry players have described as a potential trade war.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tamara Vaal, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Mark Heinrich and Barbara Lewis)