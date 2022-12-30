Kazakhstan seeks to raise supply of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2023 – RIA

Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil had requested 1.2 million tonnes of capacity on the Druzhba pipeline for 2023 to facilitate extra oil shipments to Germany, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The European Union pledged to stop buying Russian oil via maritime routes from Dec. 5. as part of wider sanctions over Ukraine.

The ministry has been optimistic Kazakh oil, which would come through the Druzhba pipeline via Poland, can help supplement replacement crude oil shipments for Schwedt.

According to RIA, Transneft said KaztTransOil – Kazakhstan’s national oil transporter – had asked to ship an additional 300,000 tonnes of oil during the first quarter of next year. The request will need to be approved by Russia’s energy ministry.

Source: Reuters