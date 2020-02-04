Recent News

  

Kazakhstan to resume oil exports to China within days – minister

Kazakhstan will resume oil exports to China within days, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday, after halting them last month due to the contamination of crude at a local unit of Chinese energy firm CNPC.

Nogayev, who spoke to reporters after a government meeting, provided no other details such as the volume of crude contaminated by organic chlorides.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Additional reporting by Alla Afanasyeva in Moscow; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

